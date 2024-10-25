AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.