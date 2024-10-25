Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Holdings Boosted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

