Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00007195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $746.56 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,092.58 or 1.00129384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,586,314 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,575,865.06537664 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.82147723 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $37,299,717.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.