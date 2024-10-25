Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

