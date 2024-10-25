Ballentine Partners LLC Has $39.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $39,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

