Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Shares of FDX opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

