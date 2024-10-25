Banana Gun Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.59 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $52.32 or 0.00078189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $180.22 million and $26.59 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,636 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,794.39069402 with 3,444,635.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 53.97632109 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $23,463,403.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

