Bank of Stockton Increases Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 790,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,446. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

