Bank of Stockton Sells 363 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.