Bank of Stockton Sells 874 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $96.48. 1,372,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839,056. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

