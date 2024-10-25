Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

OZK opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.