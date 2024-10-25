Barclays Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $22.43. 10,133,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,625. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

