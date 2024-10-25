Barclays Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $295.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,465 shares of company stock valued at $14,910,886 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 264.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

