Barclays Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $230.95. 1,778,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

