Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $215.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $197.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

