Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VLRS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

