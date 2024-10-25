Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.38. 171,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

