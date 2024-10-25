Belrium (BEL) Price Reaches $2.51

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

