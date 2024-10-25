Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $280.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $274.29 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

