BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $132.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $111.73 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

