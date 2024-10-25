Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.28 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and $279,713.89 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00007100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00538684 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00071012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.68884957 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $339,247.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

