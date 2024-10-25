Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. 1,759,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,990,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.