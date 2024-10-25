BKV (NYSE:BKV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

BKV stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BKV news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

