BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,420,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

