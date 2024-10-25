Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,451 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

