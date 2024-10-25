Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

