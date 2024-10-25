Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,814 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.41 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $126.18 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

