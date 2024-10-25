Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 47,426 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.