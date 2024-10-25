BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 6034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.4421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.