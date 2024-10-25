Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.