Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $173.14

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

