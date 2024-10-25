BTIG Research Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $110.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,483. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Enova International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.