Bull Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 952 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Adobe comprises approximately 0.3% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 20,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 57,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 197.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

