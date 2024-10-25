Bull Oak Capital LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $274.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

