Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after buying an additional 352,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after buying an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,973,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $118.94. 101,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
