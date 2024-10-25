Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

