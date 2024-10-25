Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,452,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.
View Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
