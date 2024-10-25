Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,010 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 133,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

