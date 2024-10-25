Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 205 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 116,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

