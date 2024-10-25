Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 543 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 198,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,125. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
