Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in October

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Burnham Price Performance

Shares of BURCA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.