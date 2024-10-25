Busey Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Busey Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

