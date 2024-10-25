Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 100,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:LGD opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

