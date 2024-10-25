Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,010 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

