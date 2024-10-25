Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $44.00 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

