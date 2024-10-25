Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,956 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FIW stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.