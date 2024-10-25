Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
TSE:CP opened at C$108.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.