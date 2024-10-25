Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$108.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.