Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.93.

Shares of CP opened at C$108.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

