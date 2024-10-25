Canal Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,380,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

