Canal Capital Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 770.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $280.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

